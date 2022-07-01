FRIDAY 7/1/2022 – 11:33 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that occurred on I-41 near Oshkosh around 11 a.m.

According to officials, all lanes are now open after the crash has been cleared.

Original Story: Lanes closed on I-41 northbound near Oshkosh due to crash

FRIDAY 7/1/2022 – 11:20 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The left two northbound lanes are closed on I-41 and WIS 26 in Winnebago County due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred at mile marker 113 around 11 a.m. and should take about an hour to clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the incident.

Local 5 will provide an update when more information becomes available.