UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts, crash cleared

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 5:14 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is now clear and lanes are back open.

Original Story: Lanes north on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts blocked due to crash

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 4:42 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has impacted traffic on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, it will take an estimated hour to clear the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is at the location.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.