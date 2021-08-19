UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts, crash cleared

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 5:14 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is now clear and lanes are back open.
Original Story: Lanes north on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts blocked due to crash
THURSDAY 8/19/2021 4:42 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has impacted traffic on I-41 at Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County.
According to WisDOT, it will take an estimated hour to clear the scene.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is at the location.
Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.