UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-41 near Oshkosh

TUESDAY 09/21/2021 9:40 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT Traffic Management Center has announced all lanes on the I-41 have reopened.

Two left lanes heading Northbound were temporarily closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported, according to the release, to have occurred near Oshkosh, close to the connection of the WIS 441 heading Northbound. The cause of the accident has not been released at this time.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lanes on I-41 near Oshkosh are closed due to a crash

TUESDAY 09/21/2021 8:298 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Two of the left-side lanes on the I-41 heading Northbound are closed on Tuesday, September 21, due to a crash.

The WisDOT Traffic Management Center reported that the crash occurred a little before 7 o’clock at night near the City of Oshkosh.

The crash, according to the report, is placed near the WIS 441 heading Northbound and the US 10 connections with the I-41. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is the leading agency dealing with the crash. Officials believe the estimate time of handling the incident will be over two hours.

There are no additional details available at this time. Local Five will update this story and information is made available to the public.