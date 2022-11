FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash near Fox Crossing on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County has closed the two left lanes of traffic.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. at mile marker 135.

Officials with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department are responding to the crash.

Lanes on I-41 north should reopen in roughly two hours.

No other information was provided.