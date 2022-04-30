SATURDAY 4/30/2022 2:11 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – All westbound lanes on WIS 21 near Omro have reopened following a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Original Story: Lanes on WIS 21 near Omro closed after crash

SATURDAY 4/30/2022 1:30 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday crash near Omro has temporarily closed westbound lanes on WIS 21.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 1:15 p.m., a crash occurred on WIS 21 at locations 114.8 to 114.4, near Omro.

The crash has resulted in all westbound lanes being blocked from MM 114.8 to 114.4.

No alternative route has been posted at this time. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

Officials expect the closure to last around 2 hours. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it progresses.

