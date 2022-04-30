SATURDAY 4/30/2022 3:43 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 32 in Sheboygan County have reopened following a fire-related incident on Saturday.

Original Story: Lanes on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Co. blocked due to fire

SATURDAY 4/30/2022 2:27 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes heading in both directions on WIS 32 are blocked due to a Saturday afternoon fire.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), just after 2 p.m., a fire-related incident occurred resulting in all northbound and southbound lanes on WIS 32 at County V being blocked.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene. Officials estimate the closure will last around 2 hours.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.