Lang, Sitton to sign autographs, visit with fans at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back alumni T.J. Lang and Josh Sitton for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Lang and Sitton will sign autographs and visit with fans in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Packers say Lang will visit with fans and sign autographs at surprise locations around Lambeau Field on gameday between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. During the same time, Sitton will visit with fans and sign autographs in the Legends Club on the Associated Bank Club Level, an area accessible to game attendees with suite or club seat tickets, as a guest of the ‘Alumni Meet and Greet.’