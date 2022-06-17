LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Langlade County deer farm has been depopulated after The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection found positive tests for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The 6-acre farm had been under quarantine since CWD was detected in August of 2021, meaning no animals or carcasses were permitted off of the property.

CWD is a deadly, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein. The infectious protein affects the animal’s brain by producing small lesions and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death.

None of the remaining 47 deer at the property have tested positive for CWD and the farm will not be permitted to hold any more deer for five years.

During the 5-year period, the farm must maintain feces and submit to routine inspections from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

For more information about the deadly neurological disease, you can click here.