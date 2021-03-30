Langlade County man in custody after officers find ‘extensive’ meth lab

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office went to execute a search warrant and found an extensive “one-pot” methamphetamine lab.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, on March 29 around 12:05 p.m. authorities went to execute a search warrant in the town of Wolf River. During the search officials found an extensive clandestine “one-pot” methamphetamine lab that was located in and around a garage on the property.

A resident in the area was immediately evacuated as a safety measure. Authorities requested the Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team.

CLEAR Team members reportedly removed over 60 one-pot meth production vessels as well as chemicals, fuels, medications, and other items used for the production of meth. Officials say that several of the production vessels had previously exploded.

Authorities say over 1,000 used hypodermic needles were found throughout the property. All the hazardous and meth-related items were reportedly properly disposed of.

The suspect is a 39-year-old Langlade County man and was located by the Merrill Police Department and was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Langlade County Jail on the following recommended charges:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possessing Materials for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Knowling Possessing Methamphetamine Waste

Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstructing an Officer

Child Neglect

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Another resident is being referred for criminal charges according to authorities. Authorities remained on the scene until 9:15 p.m.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.