ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its family and receiving a new K9 Unit.

Sheena, a Belgian Malinois, is expected to hit the streets and serve Langlade County starting in the fall of 2023. The K9s for Cops grant allowed the department to add another unit to its squadron.

The grant was established to honor the memory of Everest Metropolitan Police Department Detective Jason Weiland, who died in the line of duty in March 2017.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected for this grand and continue to honor Jason’s legacy and sacrifice,” wrote the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

The grand provides a complete K9 package to the chosen agency at little to no cost to the department and taxpayers.

Although Sheena is still a puppy, she is working hard in training and will continue to train over the next several months.

“We look forward to sharing updates as K9 Sheena gets ready to help protect and serve the residents of Langlade County,” said the department.

For more information on Langlade County’s newest member, click here.