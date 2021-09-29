GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Lannoye Elementary School names new principal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lannoye Elementary School has a new principal, as the Pulaski Community School District announced the new addition.

According to officials, Peggy Goddard will be the school’s new principal. Goddard has spent the last 13 years working for the Howard-Suamico School District. She was previously was a training and development specialist.

Prior to that Goddard was a first, second and fourth-grade teacher at Meadowbrook Elementary School. Before joining the education field she owned a business in Green Bay for ten years.

“We are excited to have Peggy join the PCSD community, the Lannoye family, and our learning leaders to continue our #RaidersStrong,” said Jennifer Gracyalny, executive director of Teaching and Learning.

Goddard graduated from Bay Port High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc. She also has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

“Having been in the classroom and working with staff at the district level at Howard-Suamico, I look at the past 13 years as training for this position. I am truly grateful for that,” says Goddard.

