ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Ice fishing equipment fell off the back of a pickup truck that was heading towards Freedom, and the Oneida Police Department is looking for its owner.

The Oneida Police Department posted information about ice fishing equipment that was found in Oneida. They say the ‘large amount’ of equipment was found at the intersection of E/EE.

The equipment reportedly fell out of a pickup truck that was driving south on E towards Freedom.

Whoever lost the equipment is asked to contact the Oneida Police Department at 920-869-2239. There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update the story.