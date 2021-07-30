‘Large amount’ of tools stolen in Green Lake County, authorities looking for info

MANCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for any information regarding a theft that happened in Manchester where a large number of tools were stolen.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25 sometime between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. (July 26) someone a burglary and theft happened in the Town of Manchester. A large number of tools were reportedly taken from a farm tool shop at W3992 County Highway X.

Some of the tools that were stolen include:

Hand tools

Power tools

Other shop equipment

Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Lake County Crime Stoopers at 1-800-438-8436. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that tipsters could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.