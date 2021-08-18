Large area of Neenah without power after crash, WE Energies notified

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is responding to an accident that is impacting power in a large area of Neenah.

According to a Facebook post, an accident near Winneconne Avenue and Green Bay Road has caused a large area of Neenah to not have power.

Fire officials say WE Energies is notified of the problem.

Due to the amount of work needed to fix the power outage, officials say it will take a while to get resources to the crash site and make the necessary repairs.

Courtesy: Scott Dickson

Along with the outage, the roundabout on Winneconne Ave and Green Bay Road is closed along with the area leading up to the roundabout.

At this time, drivers are told they will not be able to exit off Highway 41 and Winneconne Avenue.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.