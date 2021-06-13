Large crowd attends Neenah farmers market’s opening day

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Future Neenah Farmers Market had a larger than expected crowd for the first market of the season.

The Future Neenah Farmers Market’s opening day was June 12 as numerous people attended the first market of the season.

About 40 vendors make up the market.

Organizers said people seemed pleased to happy out again after multiple events were canceled last year.

“I think people are ready to be back out and socialize, but we also have a beautiful day out in Neenah. The wind is blowing and the sun is shining, and it is just a great day to be outside,” says Rhonda Mesko, Farmers Market Manager.

The market runs every Saturday morning through Oct. 16 at Shattuck Park from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

More information about the market can be found on their Facebook page.