'Large' disturbance at Green Bay restaurant, police working on preventing additional issues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a ‘large’ disturbance at a Green Bay restaurant that happened Sunday morning, and are asking the public for any information or videos.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on June 12 around 3 a.m., officers responded to a large disturbance at Taqueria Michoacan. The restaurant is located on the 1200 block of East Mason Street.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and working with the business to prevent any more issues. Those with information or video of the incident are asked to call 920-448-3208.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or any arrests. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.