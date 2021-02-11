Large events, sure to draw a crowd, have health officials in Brown County offering guidance

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) A number of events taking place over the next few days in Brown County – sure to draw a crowd. But in the age of COVID-19 is that a smart idea? Kris Schuller posed that question to local health officials.

Over the next few days, the Resch Expo and Resch Center will be busy places; a boat show in one, Disney on Ice in the other. And according to the Brown County Public Health Department both should be safe events if COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“We provided guidance and feedback to that team regarding protocols for guests attending both events,” said Claire Paprocki from the health department.

Paprocki says the organizers of both have pledged to follow safety guidelines, maintaining 6 feet of space, wearing masks at all times, checking temperatures and limiting attendance, like here at the Boat Show.

“Our aisles will be 8 to 10 feet wide so plenty of opportunity for social distancing,” said Terry Charles from PMI.

And adjusting seating inside the Resch Center for Disney on Ice.

“The Resch Center has said that seating will be arranged in socially distanced pods throughout the arena,” said Paprocki.

Paprocki says these events can be held because there currently are no restrictions preventing them from happening and it’s her department’s job to keep people attending safe.

“We provide guidance and recommendations based on what’s happening in our community. I wouldn’t say it’s a `we want this – we don’t want this,” Paprocki said.

“It’s certainly a safer thing to do now than it would have been back in October, November, December,” said Dr. Bradley Burmeister from Bellin Health.

But Burmeister says while cases of COVID are down – anyone attending a large gathering must be careful.

“Follow all those public health precautions and as we take our foot off the brake if you will, just be prepared. There may be an opportunity in the future when we might have to push that brake down again,” Burmeister said.

“The more people chose to do things that aren’t essential like travel or gathering together in large groups that go to an event like this – we’re going to see the continuation of the spread of COVID,” said Paprocki.