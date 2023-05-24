‘Large’ fire at recycling center in central Wisconsin, authorities advise avoiding area for rest of day

(WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are working on a ‘large’ fire at a recycling center that crews are expected to battle into the evening.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 24 around 2 p.m., calls started to come about the Columbia County Recycling Center being on fire. Authorities responded and found that multiple storage buildings were in flames.

Officials say that, at this time, the main recycling center building has not been affected by the fire. Numerous fire agencies from the area are helping fight the ‘large’ fire.

The scene was described as ‘very active’. Large amounts of firetruck traffic on Highway 16 between Wyocena and Portage can be expected.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area for the rest of Wednesday. Crews are expected to fight the fire into the night.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.