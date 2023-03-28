CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are reminding parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of alcohol after they handed out multiple citations for underage drinking over the weekend.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25 around 11 p.m., authorities received a parking complaint on 26th Avenue north of Cumberland. Deputies responded to the area and reportedly found a ‘large’ party at a residence.

An investigation resulted in 34 people between the ages of 17 and 20 getting cited and referred to Prime for Life Class for underage drinking. Three people were cited for underage drinking second offense.

Another person was cited for hosting/permitting underage alcohol. There were no serious injuries, but an ambulance was reportedly called to the scene for some cases of mild hypothermia.

It was mentioned that the cases of hypothermia were from people that fled the scene, but later returned.

Authorities reminded people to talk to their kids about the dangers of alcohol, especially with prom and graduation season approaching.

Please do your part in keeping our kids safe. Talk to them about the dangerous of drugs and alcohol, if you hear something report it and never provide alcohol anyone under the age of 21. Barron County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation into the origin of the alcohol is still ongoing. Authorities say that citations will be given if the investigation revealed who supplied the alcohol.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.