BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals.

According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan.

Fire crews from Combined Locks Fire & Rescue, the Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue, and the Hollandtown Fire Department all responded to the scene located on Weiler Road.

Authorities say that multiple 911 calls were coming in, and credit those calls for stopping the situation from being much worse.

The large playhouse that was on fire was reported by residents to be unoccupied, officials say, however, winds were pushing the fire towards a nearby barn, which contained animals.

Through the efforts of all departments on the scene, fire crews were able to extinguish the playhouse and prevent it from spreading to any nearby structures.

This is yet another testament how departments from different counties can work amazingly well together, and how mutual aid agreements are an invaluable asset to all communities impacted by them. This is a reminder to everyone that conducts open burning to make sure that all fires are completely out and cool before leaving them. Check with your local township regarding burning permit requirements. Chief Ken Wiedenbauer, Combined Locks Fire & Rescue

No other information about the incident has been provided.