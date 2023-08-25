FRIDAY, 08/25/2023, 7:05 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after a long standoff at the Shell Gas Station in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

There is no information on what the incident was or who the individual was, but they have surrendered to police and have been taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 5 News will bring you more when we learn more.

No additional details were provided.

Large police presence at Shell Gas Station in Ashwaubenon, Bearcat on scene

FRIDAY, 08/25/2023, 5:34 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a large police presence at the Shell Gas Station on Lombardi Access Road and Marlee Lane in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

Local 5 News is on the scene, working to find out more information on the exact cause of the police presence. The bearcat has been deployed at this time.

The public should avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.