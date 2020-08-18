KING, Wis. (WFRV) – King Wisconsin is seeing a large police presence in the area on Tuesday.
According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the large police presence is a result of an on-going investigation and the public is not in any sort of danger.
Local 5 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information and will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Latest Stories
- Cindy McCain video about her husband’s ‘unlikely friendship’ with Joe Biden to air at DNC
- Waushara County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect involved in burglary incident at local church
- Local Postal concerns, questions for USPS
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike
- Large police presence in King, deputies say public not in danger