Large police presence in King, deputies say public not in danger

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-Over the last several weeks, there has been growing speculation on why there have been delays at the United States Postal Service. Ahead of the November 3rd, General Election, the delays have raised questions and concerns for voters who want to submit an absentee ballot.

A postal customer who did not want to be identified, contacted Local 5's Eric Richards regarding his concerns with service. "I want to know what is going on at the post office. A friend of mine said that some of the sorting machines have been removed from postal locations, like here in Green Bay. If the sorting machine is not there, I think it will take longer for the mail to process, which could mean that I would not get my ballot," said the customer.