Large police presence in Oshkosh, residents asked to avoid area

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of the 1700 block of Taft in Oshkosh.

According to police, they are currently investigating an incident that occurred at that location.

Police say the investigation remains onging, Local 5 will release information as it becomes available.

