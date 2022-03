VILLAGE OF THORNTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence can be seen in the Village of Thornton on Friday.

According to a Local 5 photographer on the scene, the presence is around the 9000 block of Oak Avenue along WIS 29, just west of Shawano.

Local 5 has reached out to Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, but they declined to comment at this time.

We will update this story when more details are made available.