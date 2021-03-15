UPDATE: One man in custody after Green Bay double stabbing and car crash

MONDAY 3/15/2021 9:45 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police say they have one man in custody after a double stabbing on the city’s westside on Monday night.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found two victims. They were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions have not been made public.

Officials say they have one man in custody and ‘do not believe the public is in any danger.’

The 700 block of S. Broadway was shut down and motorists had to find alternative routes to get past the crime scene which stretched for several blocks.

Local 5 was able to gain access to the scene at “Rum Runners” where a car came dangerously close to crashing through the front door.

Several blocks south, a second car came to a stop in front of “Richard Craniums” bar where one man who didn’t want to go on camera, tells Local 5 that bar patrons and workers helped at least one stabbing victim.

“We’re really not sure what started this,” Sgt. Erik O’Brien said at the scene. “It started at the north end of the street and over the duration of time it went all the way down to the south end of the street as well.”

Sgt. O’Brien said the car that veered out of control is connected, but they were still piecing together the exact details.

