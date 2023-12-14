THURSDAY, 12/14/2023 – 3:13 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay have provided an update on the large police presence on Day Street that closed multiple streets on Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Jeff Brester of the Green Bay Police Department, officers received a disturbance call around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

During the investigation, officers learned that there was a gun inside the house, that, according to Captain Brester, “may have been mentioned during the disturbance,” although no shots were fired.

“We were unable to make contact with anybody inside the residence, based on that and for the safety of our officers and for the neighborhood, we activated our SWAT Team and our Crisis Negotiator team in an attempt to contact people inside the residence,” said Captain Brester.

As authorities were completing their set-up, two people came out of the house and were taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was provided.

Original story: Large police presence on Day Street in Green Bay, officers attempting to ‘communicate’ with person in the home

THURSDAY, 12/14/2023 – 1:31 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers are asking people in the area of Day Street in Green Bay to use alternate routes due to a large police presence.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, an incident in the 1200 block of Day Street has required a ‘large police presence’ as officers are attempting to communicate with a person inside a home.

Authorities believe that the incident is confined to one specific residence, however, drivers are being asked to find alternate routes around Day Street.

Day Street is temporarily closed from St. George Street to N. Baird Street along with N. Irwin Avenue, which is temporarily closed between Harvey Street and Smith Street, and St. George Street, which is temporarily closed at Smith Street.

There may be additional closures, so stick with Local 5 as we will update this story when more information becomes available.