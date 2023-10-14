FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac are asking the public to avoid a section of Western Avenue due to a ‘large police presence.’

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac Police Department states that both officers as well as deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of an incident in the 500 block of Western Avenue.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, however, it is noted that there is no threat to the public and no concerns for ‘neighborhood safety’ at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.