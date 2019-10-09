FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Large-scale methamphetamine bust at Appleton area hotel

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
New Grand Chute Restaurants and Shops

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a drug raid at a hotel near Appleton could be the largest methamphetamine bust ever in northeastern Wisconsin.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Tuesday night the seizure of about 60 pounds (27.2 kilograms) of meth has put a “serious dent” in the region’s supply.

Authorities say the drugs were found in a guest room at the Wingate by Wyndham in Grand Chute last month. Police also seized about 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of heroin or fentanyl and a handgun.

Twenty-six-year-old Derek Liebergen, of Kaukauna, is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute the drugs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories