(WFRV) – The U.S. Marshals of the Eastern District of Wisconsin partnered with federal, state, and local law enforcement to remove violent criminals from communities throughout eastern Wisconsin over the summer.

The two-month initiative, ‘Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger,’ was conducted between May 22 and July 31. The operation aimed to arrest violent offenders and remove illegal guns and drugs from Wisconsin communities.

Authorities say that 268 arrests were made as a result of the investigation. The majority of those arrests were made in Milwaukee, but the operation was also conducted throughout Waukesha, Racine, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Appleton.

Along with the hundreds of arrests, 860 warrants were also cleared in the process, including 47 for homicide, 220 for narcotics, and 60 for sex crimes and offenders.

The U.S. Marshals also removed between $750,000 and $1,110,000 of illegal drugs from Wisconsin communities, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and other various pills. Close to $250,000 worth of illegally owned guns and ammo were also seized.

“This type of success could not have happened without the assistance of our local, state, and federal task force officers,” said U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski. “Operation Honey Badger was very effective, and I’m proud to say not one law enforcement officer, offender, or citizen was injured during the execution of this operation.”