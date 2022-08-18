THURSDAY, 8/18/2022, 3:32 P.M.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department has given an update on the large structure fire that saw several crews respond to the scene early Thursday.

According to a release, the Sheboygan Fire Department was sent for a report of a structure fire on the 1100 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

After arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Due to the intense fire conditions, crews initiated a defensive fire attack on the building.

With a large amount of fire in the building, crews deployed multiple large hose lines on all sides of the structure and worked to gain access to the fire from the outside using saws and hand tools.









In addition, two ladder trucks were set up to control the fire coming through the roof. Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building to begin overhaul operations and extinguish any remaining flames.

One firefighter was treated and released on the scene due to heat exhaustion. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The following agencies assisted the Sheboygan Fire Department in this incident: Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Village of Kohler Fire Department, Village of Cedar Grove Fire Department, Village of Howards Grove Fire Department, Sheboygan County Drone Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the Sheboygan County Joint Dispatch Center.

Local 5 News will update this should any further details become available.

NOW: Large structure fire in Sheboygan, multiple crews currently on scene

THURSDAY, 8/18/2022, 10:10 A.M.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department is currently fighting a structure fire with ‘heavy smoke and flames’ in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities state that crews were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and are still on the scene.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says that due to heavy fire conditions, defensive tactics were initiated until it was safe for crews to enter.

Photo Credit: Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo Credit: Sheboygan Fire Department

Five other fire departments are currently assisting with the incident.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.