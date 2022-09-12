GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original.

According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September.

The new location is slightly larger and the store plans on utilizing the additional space to host events and expand its children’s section.

Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will close down at its current location on Wednesday, September 28, and reopen at the new store sometime during the first week of October.

“We are so excited to see the new space take shape, and to continue to be a part of Downtown Green Bay,” said officials with Lion’s Mouth Bookstore.

The goal at Lion’s Mouth Books is to create an atmosphere where people can come together to browse the shelves in search of something not yet known.

Officials are hoping patrons will meet in the gathering space to discuss the latest book club pick, hear poetry performed by our area’s fellowship of poets, or meet a favorite author.

For more information regarding Lion’s Mouth Bookstore’s move, click here.