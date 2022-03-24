OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – High winds caused larger than normal ice shoves to push onto the western shore of Lake Winnebago.

Don Herman, the owner of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service said, “I’ve never really seen, that was 16 inches of ice that moved. That’s a lot to move. Normally it’s about a foot thick.”

Herman is an ice expert. He said while ice shoves happen almost every year having ice actually push into a home is rare.

“It’s common where you have ice shoves here and on points and everything,” said Herman. “There’s ice shoves all along. Normally it doesn’t push up that far.”

The ice can cause major damage to homes on lakefronts. Some ice piles were around 10 feet tall and up to the roof on one damaged house.

Joan Ritmanich, a neighbor to the damaged Oshkosh homes said, “Significant amount of damage. I can’t imagine. Workers have been out already. My husband said he heard this quote was $15,000 on this house but on the other, the ice actually went into the house.”

This can only happen when ice conditions are right.

“It’s called honeycomb where it’s really brittle and the lake is 136,000 acres and it’s 10 miles wide and the 40 mile-an-hour winds it grabs the top of the ice and the power of mother nature, the ice shoves right through the houses,” said Herman.

The ice shoves are so strong there is almost nothing that can stop them from hitting homes close to the lake.

“There’s nothing to stop it. It’s a work of nature,” said Ritmanich.