LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities are calling the largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history, officers seized multiple items from a vehicle that was parked at Kwik Trip’s gas pumps for over an hour.

According to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department, on March 29 officers responded to a report about a suspicious person/vehicle at the gas pumps at Kwik Trip. The Kwik Trip was on Freedom Road (CTH S) in Lawrence.

The caller said that the vehicle, which was occupied by one person, was parked at the gas pumps for over an hour. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle running and the person inside the car appeared to be asleep.

Officers were able to wake the driver up, and as the driver removed his hands from his pockets, drug paraphernalia was seen.

The driver was asked to step out of the car and was placed in handcuffs. An investigation started which apparently lead to the largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.

All of the following items were seized:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Fentanyl

LSD

Marijuana

Heroin

Drug paraphernalia

Large amount of prescription medications and designer pills

Estimated $50,000

Four handguns and ammunition

2019 Ford Explorer

The name of the suspect is reportedly being withheld, as it is an active investigation.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.