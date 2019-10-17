Largest enrollment reported at UW-Green Bay despite decline across UW System

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Preliminary enrollment for the University of Wisconsin System for fall of 2019 is 2.6 percent than last year, but UW-Green Bay is reporting its largest enrollment in institutional history.
According to the UW System, 167,186 students are currently enrolled across the state.
“Nationally, higher education enrollments are down. These modest enrollment reductions are not unique to the UW System amid trends of fewer high school graduates and low unemployment rates in a strong economy,” says the UW System.
While the System is experiencing this decline, UW-Green Bay’s four locations are seeing a 3.4 percent increase.
“The total enrollment of the University’s four locations, including campuses in Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan, is 8,873,” says UWGB.
At the Green Bay campus alone, enrollment has increased 9.7 percent.
“We are on a mission to serve the needs of this region with distinct programs that support the economy in areas such as engineering, education, nursing, and business, while we continue to invest in the cultural resources that make our 16-county footprint one that is desirable for graduates to live and work,” says Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Michael Alexander.
The UW System says that despite the decline, overall higher education enrollment across the state has increased since 2010, from 48.6 percent to 50.8 percent in 2018.
According to the full fall semester enrollment report, UW-Lacrosse, Parkside, and Superior were the only other campuses to report an increase in enrollment.
UW-Platteville and Stevens Point each saw a 9.7 percent decrease – the highest across the UW System.
Here is the full report: