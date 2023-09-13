APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have announced the date and theme for the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, which draws roughly 80,000 spectators and more than 100,000 television viewers right here on WFRV Local 5.

The 52nd Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade will begin around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, and will move east on College Avenue from State Street to Drew Street.

The theme? “The Music and Magic of Christmas,” which officials with the Parade Committee encourage all floats and walking units to embrace this season.

While the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade signals the beginning of the holiday season, it’s also an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate, officials say. “Music possesses a magical ability to harmonize hearts and unite souls, and never more enchantingly than during the holiday season,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson.

Coinciding with a musical theme, the Heid family will serve as the 2023 Parade Marshal. “Heid Music has built and cultivated a legacy of music in the Fox Valley,” said Otis. “This year’s parade honors the Heid family’s countless contributions to music education, performance, and appreciation.”

Organizations that are interested in participating are asked to complete and submit an official application before October 2.

Groups can apply via:

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Facebook page

The City of Appleton’s website

U.S. Mail

The link provided here

Updates regarding the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade can also be seen by following the event’s Facebook page.