FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WFRV) – As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Fort McCoy reports the last Afghan evacuee left for resettlement in the United States.

Afghan evacuees started arriving at the Army installation almost six months ago and officials say their departure marks the end of Fort McCoy’s participation in the ongoing humanitarian mission, called Operation Allies Welcome, to provide a safe haven for and relocate Afghan allies.

According to a release, the Fort McCoy community-supported ‘Task Force McCoy,’ which is the overall military support to the federal mission, and federal partners helped with the resettlement of some 12,600 Afghan personnel into their new communities across the country since August of 2021.

“I would like to thank our Fort McCoy workforce for what they do every day, and their dedication with this and all missions,” Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss said. “Also a tremendous thank you to the local communities for their continued unwavering support of Fort McCoy.”

Some of the aid Fort McCoy provided was temporary housing, sustainment, and support for its

Afghan guests.

“This mission was all about being of service to something bigger than ourselves,” said Army Brig. Gen. Andrée Carter, Task Force McCoy commanding general. “It was an honor and privilege to welcome our Afghan guests from a harrowing journey and wake to a better day in the United States. I am proud of our teamwork with numerous federal agencies, state and local governments, and nongovernmental organizations. One of the fondest memories I will hold on to is the overwhelming generosity of the local community.”

The release states that Fort McCoy will now return to a post-OAW setting to ensure the nation’s warfighters remain ready.

Fort McCoy is also currently running its cold-weather training course and preparing for a big spring and summer training season.