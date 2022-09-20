NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-If you grew up in Neenah, you likely have a memory of playing or watching football at Shattuck Field.

The field first began hosting football games in 1932 and 90 years later it hosted its last game on Tuesday night. The first game was Sept. 20, 2022 and Neenah defeated De Pere 13-0. Neenah High School football played their varsity football games at Shattuck Field for 50 years before moving to Rocket Stadium at the high school. The middle school students still play their football games at Shattuck.

Several former Neenah football coaches and players stopped by to witness the final games.

“It was a big part of my life and I was so fortunate to get the job,” said Gary Parker who is a former head football coach at Neenah High School.

Parker told Local Five News that he began coaching the team in 1972 and coached for 20 years. He has the most wins in Neenah football history for a head coach. Many of his wins came at Shattuck Field.

He also coached track and field and the kids used to run around the track that circles the Shattuck football field.



“The secret was I had some very good players and I had some very good assistant coaches,” said Parker.

The final day of organized football at Shattuck Field featured two middle school football games between Neenah and Kimberly.

Local Five News spoke to several former Neenah football players who told us they will remember Shattuck for its uniqueness. One former player told Local Five News that back in the ’70s they used a rotary clock for their game clock. He said in all of his years watching football he has never seen another school do that.

Another thing that made Shattuck unique was it never had stadium lights so they couldn’t play at night.



“You played on Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m., usually the sun was out and it was a beautiful fall day,” said Kress Williamson a former Neenah football player. “Leaves on the trees and all that it was very scenic.”

Neenah Joint School District officials sold the entire Shattuck Middle School property to Northpointe Development in Oshkosh earlier this summer. The plan is to turn the area into housing. Local Five News reached out to Northpointe to see if they would elaborate on their plans. We were told that there was nobody in the office today that could answer our questions.



“This big open space, it’s like four blocks worth it is going to be different,” said Paul Rieckmann.

Shattuck Middle School will close after this school year and the new high school will open. Middle school students will now go to the old high school building for class.



