ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The last imprisoned member of the “Monfils 6” was denied parole and will continue to serve time for the murder of a Green Bay paper mill worker in 1992.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, on Tuesday, 71-year-old Keith Kutska of Abrams was denied parole for failing to meet the appropriate requirements.

Because of this, the Commissioner reportedly recommended parole be denied and an eight-month defer be given. If the recommended defer is approved by the Chair, the next parole review will take place in September 2022.

Kutska, along with five others, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Thomas Monfils. Monfils reportedly worked with all six men at the former James River Paper Mill at the time of the incident.

Thomas Monfils

Prosecutors claimed that the six men, labeled the ‘Monfils 6,’ killed Monfils because he reported Kutska to supervisors at the mill for stealing an extension cord.

Monfils’ body was found in a pulp vat at the mill with a 50-pound weight around his neck. All five men, except for Kutska, have been released from prison.