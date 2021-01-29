GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Last minute change: Kunes RV hosts Green Bay RV show after cancelation at Resch Expo

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cancel events, one local company continued a popular event in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Resch Expo announced they wouldn’t be able to host the Green Bay RV show because of COVID-19 safety standards, but Kunes RV in Suamico stepped up to host the event.

Brian Beno, an employee at Kunes RV says it happened fast, but people wanted the event to happen, “It came down really quick. Because once they decided once the show wasn’t going on, people approached us and said we want something. We want an activity we can come to.”

The RV show continues through the weekend:

  • Saturday, January 30, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Resch Expo intends to host next year’s RV show which is scheduled for January 27 – 30, 2022. They will be hosting the Green Bay Boat Show on February 12 – 14, 2021.

