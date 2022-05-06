GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Mother’s Day approaching, flowers are selling out all throughout town, but one local Brown County florist has plenty of inventory left for those seeking a gift.

Schroeder’s Flowers in Green Bay continues to sell popular arrangements for Mother’s Day and Owner Peggy Schroeder knows the perfect match of flowers.

“Everyone is looking for bright colors because we’ve had so many dreary days lately,” explained Schroeder when talking to Local 5.

Flowers aren’t the only things customers can pick up from Schroeder’s Flowers. Hanging baskets are a popular seller around this time of year as well.

“People like to get their garden flowers and especially the hanging baskets. That’s a real popular item. They make a popular gift and it’s something that mothers can have all summer,” said Schroeder.

The cooler weather has caused delays in flowers being grown.

“Usually we’ve said after Mother’s Day but like tomatoes and some of the things that are more susceptible to cold, I’d wait another week or so. Maybe even two weeks,” advised Schroeder.

Schroeder’s Flowers will be open during these hours this weekend:

Friday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday (Mother’s Day), May 8, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“There’s probably something for every mother in here,” added Schroeder.

To find out more information about Schroeder’s Flowers, click here.