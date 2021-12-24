Last-minute shoppers fill Meijer in Grand Chute on Christmas Eve

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas is almost here, and if you haven’t completed your shopping list that could mean a last-minute dash to the store.

But don’t call it procrastination.

“I have all of our shopping done but you just kind of think of things last second that you might be able to give somebody else,” explained Brian Foley who did some last-minute holiday shopping at the Meijer location in Grand Chute.

He’s hoping the last-minute shopping trip can turn into a life lesson for his two young children.

“Get a little taste of what it is like to pick out some gifts for others rather than themselves,” said Foley.

If you walk around Meijer from the electronics section, to the checkout line, to everywhere in between, you will be hard-pressed to find holiday shoppers who are more festive than the Dalrymple family. They all wore Christmas sweaters and Jeff wore a holiday-themed hat.

“We just like spreading cheer around and we like wearing these because of the Christmas parties that we go to,” said Mackenzie and Jeff.

Not everybody came to Meijer just to buy last-minute presents.



“Cheesy hash browns because I need to bring them to dinner and I forgot and a couple of puzzles,” explained Tammy Weber.

We’ve heard about supply chain issues at stores across the country, are these same issues impacting the Meijer in Grand Chute.

“We’re working diligently to stock our shelves every day, those Meijer trucks you see are delivering product to us and we’re doing our best to get the shelves stocked,” said store director Derek Sanderson.



Shoppers Local Five News spoke to said the store wasn’t too busy and that they were able to find what they needed.