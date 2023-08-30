PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Keith Kutska, the last man convicted in the 1992 Monfils murder case, was released from a Wisconsin prison on Wednesday.

Kutska, 72, was granted parole earlier in August after serving more than 27 years of a life sentence. The 72-year-old was one of six men convicted of killing their co-worker, Tom Monfils, at a Green Bay paper mill back in 1992.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) website shows that Kutska was paroled and released from the Prairie Du Chien Correctional Institution on August 30.

Officials with the DOC Parole Commission previously stated that Kutska has shown ‘exceptional conduct’ while incarcerated, with only one minor conduct report over his 27-year sentence.

Kustka and five other workers at the former James River mill were convicted in a joint trial in connection with Monfils’ death in 1992. Monfils’ body was discovered at the bottom of a pulp vat.

Prosecutors contended that Kutska and the others retaliated against him after he reported that Kutska had stolen an extension cord. All six men have maintained their innocence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.