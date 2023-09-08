CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department say the last of two persons of interest in connection to May’s deadly shooting at Maplewood Commons, was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois.

According to a release, Antonio K. Johnston was taken into custody while at a friend’s house in Chicago on September 8 with assistance from the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say Johnston is currently in custody with authorities in Chicago and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

On May 7, the first officers to arrive at the Maplewood Commons found three victims, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man. The 20-year-old victim, later identified as Tatyanna PM Zech died as a result of the shooting.

Shortly after, a request was submitted to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for nationwide arrest warrants for Johnston and Prise E. Larry Jr.

Larry Jr. turned himself into FDLPD Officers without incident around 2:30 a.m. on May 10.

The arrest of Johnston reflects FDLPD’s commitment to holding individuals who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here. The impact of this tragedy is far-reaching. From the onset, Lead Detective Nick Hahn and our outstanding Detective Bureau worked tirelessly with steady focus and determination alongside the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Johnston and take him into custody. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Department

No further details or information are being released at this time.