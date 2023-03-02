GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire Wednesday night left a family of five and their dog without a home in Green Bay.

In a release, The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reportedly responded to a call on the 100 block of Antoinette Street at 8:23 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

Authorities say they were able to limit the spread of the fire and get it under control in about 10 minutes from the time they were dispatched.

Of the five people rescued, only one person was reported to have a minor injury. However, the home is estimated to have about $80,000 of damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family and their dog

Other agencies on the scene include:

Green Bay Police Department

Brown County Public Safety Communications Center

Green Bay Department of Public Works

WPS

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department states the cause of the fire is under investigation and offers a reminder to the public to teach children to alert an adult if they see matches and lighters laying around.

Authorities also say to make sure all matches and lighters are kept out of the reach of children.