Ashwaubenon, WI (WFRV) – Love was definitely in the air Monday night and moving briskly as last-minute shoppers dashed into Seroogy’s Chocolates.

The candy shop was open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Shoppers were going in and out until the final moments.

But it’s not because these Valentines were procrastinators or forgot. They were actually going above and beyond.

We came across Steve Ryba of Green Bay. He already had a gift, but then decided to do a bonus present by buying some chocolate, raspberry sticks.

“It’s nice to know with Covid a lot of stores close at seven, eight o’clock, that we have stores that are open a bit later,” Ryba told Local 5 News.

Raven Mitchell of Green Bay was running around all day. She puts in long hours at work. So, she was grateful that someplace was still open and she could bring candy home for her mom.

“I had to rush over here quick,” Mitchell explained. “Because I work a lot. So, it’s hard to get over to this side of town when I’m on the other side.”

Katrina Blahnick and her Valentine were shopping for chocolate together in between dinner and a movie. “This is part of the Valentine,” she said. “We just had dinner and were picking out chocolates for ourselves!”

Some were just shopping for no reason at all and wished the whole Valentine’s thing would be over.

They were in luck.

Seroogy’s already had their St Patrick’s items out on display!