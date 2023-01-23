MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc.

According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.

The first fire crews to arrive on the scene noted flames coming from the structure’s second floor. Firefighters were able to make a quick attack and extinguish the flames a short time later.

Photo Credit: Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department

The Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department reports that all occupants of the house self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the agency. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are provided.