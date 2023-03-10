MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin communities along Lake Michigan will be among the hardest hit from this early march winter storm.

“Eight to ten inches, I’m not going to lie I didn’t think that we would get that much, it’s crazy,” said Lyrik Key of Manitowoc.

Starting at around 6:30 p.m., wet, heavy flakes began to fall in Manitowoc. At first, the snow melted on contact with the pavement, but eventually it began to stick creating treacherous driving conditions.

“Drive carefully,” said Key when asked what his advice would be for anybody who has to travel through the storm.

The city of Manitowoc issued a parking ban on many of its streets for Thursday and Friday night. This is to make sure that plows can clear snow as efficiently as possible.

Before the snow began to fall, Noah Ireland and his friends played a round of Frisbee golf because once there’s too much snow on the ground their discs get lost under the snow.

“I’m not looking forward to the snow, less Frisbee golfing can’t wait for the warmer weather,” said Ireland.