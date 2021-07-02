Latest Scam: Social media scammers sell phony wigs at high-end prices

(WFRV) – Don’t wig out, just be cautious. Scammers are now taking to social media and selling phony wigs to unsuspecting customers.

According to Better Business Bureau (BBB), they have seen an increase in reports of social media scammers selling high-end wigs. In one of the reports, a woman claimed to have spent $900 on a wig that never arrived. The woman says she had purchased the wig via social media from an “Instagram influencer” and when she attempted to get a refund from the alleged influencer, they had blocked her – oh, and they posted her home address.

“She told me she’s blocking me permanently and she’ll be in touch via her attorney. Never did I hear anything from any law practice. And never did I get my money back,” the victim reported. “To make the situation worse, the lady started posting my private HOME address on her public Instagram account for everyone to see. I trusted her with my sensitive information and she publicly leaked it!”

BBB is now advising social media users to be cautious when purchasing any item online. BBB says the scam involves scammers setting up social media accounts, typically on Instagram, that feature professional-looking photos and luscious wigs. The “influencer” claims to be a professional stylist who works with celebrities and seems to have a substantial following.

The victim then contacts the “influencer” where they offer the victim a deal on the wig they showed interest in. They then ask for payment through a digital wallet app and after the victim has sent the money the seller promises to deliver the wig by a certain date. However, when your wig arrives, if it even does, it looks nothing like the luscious wig one in the photos.

If the victim attempt to contact the “influencer” to find out what happened, oftentimes the scammer will claim they will deliver it soon, or they deny the transaction ever happened, block you, and disappear forever.

Due to the increase in social media wig scams, the BBB is giving residents a few pointers as to how to avoid becoming the next victim of a social media scam.