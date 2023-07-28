GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Laundry Love Green Bay recently celebrated five years of helping families by simply paying for their laundry.

Local 5 stopped by on the 4th Friday of the month when they provided free laundry at the Corner Coin Laundry on Mather Street. It was packed!

But it felt more like a party.

Volunteers helped folks get their washing and drying done and provided dinner and snacks.

Among the dozens who were taking Laundry Love up on its offer was Willie Pope of Howard. She had just finished work in Titletown and was there with her toddler son.

“For us it’s wonderful,” Pope told Local 5. “Because we have a lot of stuff, and that’s a lot of money we don’t have right now.”

Lead Director Natasha Atkinson says they always have a lot of children. “We love spending time with our neighbors and growing our community,” she said. “There’s no better way to get to know people than while waiting for your laundry to get done.”

For more information on Laundry Love Green Bay, click here.