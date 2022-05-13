APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University’s students and staff helped celebrate the inauguration of the private institution’s 17th president, Laurie Carter.

The event took place on Friday at the university’s Memorial Chapel where students, staff, and faculty all helped celebrate the welcoming of a new president.

Following the inauguration, those in attendance were able to enjoy food and beverages under the lights and stars to cap off the historic night.

Organizers say there is a picnic on Saturday that will feature more food, live music, games, bounce houses, athletic demos, and a community resource fair featuring more than a dozen local nonprofits. The picnic is in honor of Lawrence University’s 175th anniversary, being founded in 1847.

